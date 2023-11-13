Cântăreața SZA a obținut nouă nominalizări, în timp ce Taylor Swift a devenit prima artistă care a primit șapte nominalizări la importanta categorie „Cântecul anului”, cu hitul ei, „Anti-Hero”. Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor va avea loc duminică, 4 februarie, relatează CNN.

Iată lista completă a artiștilor nominalizați:

Albumul anului

Boygenius – „The Record”

Janelle Monae – „The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste – „World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey – „Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus – „Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – „Guts”

SZA – „SOS”

Taylor Swift – „Midnights”

Înregistrarea anului

Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – „Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – „Worship”

Miley Cyrus – „Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire”

SZA – „Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monet – „On My Mama”

Melodia anului

Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – „Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – „Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – „A&W”

Miley Cyrus – „Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire”

SZA – „Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero”

Cel mai bun artist debutant

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Cea mai bună interpretare pop solo

Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – „Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – „Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire”

Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero”

Cea mai bună interpretare pop duo/grup

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish – „Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – „Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile – „Thousand Miles”

SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers – „Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – „Karma”

Producătorul anului, Non-clasic

Jack Antonoff

Dernst „D’Mile” Emile II

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Cel mai bun album rap

Drake & 21 Savage – „Her Loss”

Killer Mike – „Michael”

Metro Boomin – „Heroes & Villains”

Nas – „King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott – „Utopia”

Cea mai bună interpretare rap

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – „The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – „Love Letter”

Coi Leray – „Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – „Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – „Scientists & Engineers”

Cel mai bun album country

Brothers Osborne – „Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini – „Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson – „Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers – „Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan – „Zach Bryan”

Cea mai bună interpretare solo country

Brandy Clark – „Buried”

Chris Stapleton – „White Horse”

Dolly Parton – „The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs – „Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – „In Your Love”

Cel mai bun album rock

Foo Fighters – „But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet – „Starcatcher”

Metallica – „72 Seasons”

Paramore – „This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age – „In Times New Roman…”

Cea mai bună interpretare rock

Arctic Monkeys – „Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – „More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius – „Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – „Rescued”

Metallica – „Lux Æterna”

Cel mai bun album R&B

Babyface – „Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones – „What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King – „Special Occasion”

Summer Walker – „Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monet – „Jaguar II”

Cea mai bună interpretare R&B

Chris Brown – „Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones – „ICU”

Robert Glasper ft. Sir & Alex Isley – „Back to Love”

SZA – „Kill Bill”

Victoria Monet – „How Does It Make You Feel”

Cel mai bun album de muzică alternativă

Arctic Monkeys – „The Car”

Boygenius – „The Record”

Gorillaz – „Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey – „Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey – „I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Sursa: Tabu.RO